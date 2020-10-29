Vince Vaughn Says They Have A Really Good Idea For Wedding Crashers 2
It’s almost impossible to believe that Wedding Crashers came out 15 years ago, and it’s stranger still to consider that we have yet to see a sequel.
Having enjoyed great commercial success at the box office, Wedding Crashers is still very funny to this day, with Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn bringing us standout best friends chemistry during what was the golden age of bromance.
Over the years we’ve seen other classic noughties comedies – from Zoolander to Anchorman – given the sequel treatment, with fans revisiting the beloved characters a few years down the line. But we’ve yet to receive an invitation to Wedding Crashers 2.
Of course, not all sequel ideas feel substantial enough to warrant a stand-alone story of their own, and are reliant on nostalgia and curiosity.
If Wedding Crashers was to make a return, we would want a film that brings something a little new and interesting to the table, while recapturing the fun and silliness of the original.
This would no doubt be a difficult task, made all the more tricky by the fact that John (Wilson) and Jeremy (Vaughn) were happily coupled up by the time the credits rolled, suggesting that their days of crashing weddings are long behind them.
Speaking with Cinemablend, Vaughn revealed that director David Dobkin has some thoughts on what a potential sequel might look like:
David Dobkin had a really good idea that’s contemporary. I never went and made a sequel to a lot of these films at the time because it felt like we were just chasing a success.
But what I like about where Crashers could potentially be at is there’s something that is of this moment that feels really good… a lot of these comedies, even something like Wedding Crashers, you’re sort of investigating things that I think are real in our lives, but the comedy is an overcommitment to the absurd.
Wedding Crashers was released in the summer of 2005, and is widely hailed as having helped revive interest in R-rated, adult orientated comedies.
The plot follows divorce mediators John and Jeremy, who crash the weddings of strangers with the sole purpose of finding female guests to sleep with. However, a spanner is thrown in the works when John falls for bridesmaid Claire Cleary (Rachel McAdams).
The rest of the star-studded cast includes the likes of Christopher Walken, Isla Fisher, Jane Seymour and Bradley Cooper, and one would imagine it would take a bit of work to get the gang together again.
However, at a time when we all need a bit of daft humour in our lives, a Wedding Crashers 2 announcement would be very welcome.
