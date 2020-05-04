Voldemort Attached To Play Miss Trunchbull In Netflix’s Matilda Reboot

Ralph Fiennes Warner Bros./TriStar Pictures

There are few more terrifying villains in children’s literature than Lord Voldermort, the malevolent, murderous antagonist who represents the evil flip-side of the wizarding world.

In the movie adaptations of the Harry Potter, Ralph Fiennes gave a menacing portrayal of the creepy, parent-killing fascist; leaving audience members of all ages a little bit frightened to say his name out loud.

Now it would appear that Fiennes, 57, is about to turn his hand to another literary villain; the diabolical, Ofsted defying headteacher herself, Miss Agatha Trunchbull.

Voldermort Warner Bros.

As reported by Deadline, Fiennes has been attached to play Miss Trunchbull in Netflix and Working Title’s movie adaptation of Matilda.

This upcoming movie, based on the wildly popular stage musical version of Roald Dahl’s classic book, will be released theatrically in the UK by Sony.

Those who grew up in the 90s will no doubt recall the brilliant 1996 version of Matilda, where Pam Ferris gave a truly iconic and darkly witty portrayal of the cruel headmistress.

And ICYMI a schoolgirl from Devon showcased a Miss Trunchball costume, complete with monobrow, hairy mole and shot put gear for World Book Day in March this year.

However, in the toe-tapping stage musical version – which I have seen, and enjoyed enormously – the Trunchbull is always played by a man.

Miss Trunchbull TriStar Pictures

The original director of Matilda The Musical, Matthew Warchus, is reportedly on board for this new adaptation, with Tony award-winning Dennis Kelly penning the screenplay. A shoot date has yet to be announced.

Netflix has plans to adapt a variety of Dahl’s beloved children’s novels into new animated projects. As well as Matilda, Dahl fans can also expect to see favourites such as Charlie And The Chocolate Factory and The BFG.