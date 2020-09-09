The Walking Dead To End In 2022 After 11th Season
The Walking Dead will officially conclude with its 11th season.
The long-running zombie show, based on Robert Kirkman’s best-selling comics, first aired back in 2010, navigating through thrills and grief, highs and huge lows.
The show’s official Twitter account revealed the news, explaining that the final ‘extended’ season will air in 2022.
The account wrote, ‘BREAKING: #TheWalkingDead will conclude in 2022 with an extended 24-episode 11th and final season. In 2023, Angela Kang will return to helm a fourth #TWD series starring Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride.’
In a press release, The Walking Dead universe’s Chief Content Officer Scott Gimple added:
It’s been 10 years gone bye; what lies ahead are two more to come and stories and stories to tell beyond that. What’s clear is that this show has been about the living, made by a passionate cast, team of writer/producers, producers, and crew, bringing to life the vision put forth by Robert Kirkman in his brilliant comic – and supported by the best fans in the world.
Gimple, who acted as showrunner on The Walking Dead between seasons four and eight, with co-creator Kang taking over ever since, added, ‘This will be a grand finale that will lead to new premieres. Evolution is upon us. THE WALKING DEAD lives.’
Kang also said she ‘looks forward to digging in with our brilliant writers, producers, directors, cast and crew to bring this epic final chapter of Robert Kirkman’s story to life for our fans over the next two years’.
She added:
The Walking Dead flagship series has been my creative home for a decade and so it’s bittersweet to bring it to an end, but I could not be more excited to be working with Scott Gimple and AMC to develop a new series for Daryl and Carol.
Working with Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride has been a highlight of my career and I’m thrilled that we get to keep telling stories together.
Ed Carroll, CEO of AMC Networks, went on, calling the show ‘one of those rare creative works that has given life to an entire content universe that is still in the early stages of growing and entertaining both new and established fans’.
He added, ‘We can’t wait to bring viewers this expanded final season of The Walking Dead over the next two years, and launch the fourth series in the history of the franchise, focused on the beloved Daryl and Carol characters… there really is so much walking ahead, in a number of very exciting directions, for this extraordinary creative universe.’
The final season of The Walking Dead will air in 2022.
Topics: Film and TV, AMC, Melissa McBride, Norman Reedus, Now, The Walking Dead, TV, zombies