WandaVision Episode 5: Everything We Know About The MCU Just Changed

Forget ‘The Snap’ the biggest, most exciting, thing to happen to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is now ‘The Ding Dong’ because with one simple doorbell ring WandaVision has changed the future of the MCU forever.

Pietro Maximoff is back, but while he looks familiar he’s not the Pietro we knew back in Age of Ultron, in fact, he’s looking a bit ‘Fox-y’. Yes, that’s right, he’s been replaced by the Fox version of the character, Peter (Evan Peters), first seen in Days of Future Past.



Now I know what you’re thinking, how? Well, to be honest, we haven’t the foggiest, but we won’t let that stop us from speculating how this version of Quicksilver made his way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and we’re pretty confident it’s got something to do with the multiverse.

The important thing, however, is not how Peter got here but what that means for the future of the MCU, and I can see in going one of two ways.

The first is that this is Marvel Studios’ way of introducing mutants into the cinematic universe, after all ever since Disney reacquired the rights to the X-Men people have speculated how the ‘children of tomorrow’ would be introduced to us.

There would be a delicious irony in Wanda being the catalyst for their sudden arrival into the MCU, considering the role she played in the House of M comicbook storyline where she decimated the mutant population when she uttered those devastating words ‘no more mutants’.

The second option, and much more likely, is that we’re probably playing with the multiverse here, after all, we know that WandaVision will have a direct link to the next Doctor Strange film, The Multiverse of Madness and after the success of Spider-Verse, the concept of the multiverse is very much in vogue.

The implication being of course that the Fox universe if a parallel dimension to the MCU, and that we might see a further crossover between the two universes. This seems semi-plausible considering we know Marvel is working on a Deadpool film starring Ryan Reynolds and the dialogue in WandaVision about Quicksilver being ‘recast’.

There is, of course, a third option, which I’m going to call ‘The Greedy Option’ because it combines the best of both previous scenarios. It’s possible that this is both the introduction of the X-Men to the MCU and that Peter is from a parallel universe.

Wouldn’t it be interesting if Wanda somehow merged the two universes together, allowing Marvel Studios to pick and choose which of the Fox X-Men they wanted to keep while recasting others, and also introducing mutants into the MCU.

It’s crazy I know, crazy like a fox… Fox Studios… X-Men it’s all linked.

Anyway regardless of what’s happening it’s clear, and to paraphrase Nick Fury at the very foundation of the MCU, that Miss Maximoff, you’ve become part of a bigger multiverse, you just don’t know it yet…

