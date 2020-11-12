WandaVision Starts Streaming On Disney+ January 15 Disney+

WandaVision will start streaming on Disney+ from January 15, as per an announcement from the official WandaVision Twitter account.

WandaVision is an upcoming miniseries created for Disney+ by Jac Schaeffer (The Hustle), and draws upon the adventures of Marvel Comics’ characters Wanda Maximoff – aka Scarlet Witch – and Vision.

Advert 10

You can watch the teaser trailer for yourself below:

Specific details about the narrative have yet to be revealed, but the newly-released teaser gives a real feel for what the six-hour series will be like, with plenty of aesthetic nods to ’50s sitcoms.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Schaeffer said:

Advert 10

The show is a love letter to the golden age of television. We’re paying tribute and honoring all of these incredible shows and people who came before us, [but] we’re also trying to blaze new territory.

WandVision will be available to stream on Disney+ from January 15.