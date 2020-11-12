unilad
WandaVision Starts Streaming On Disney+ January 15

by : Julia Banim on : 12 Nov 2020 17:19
WandaVision will start streaming on Disney+ from January 15, as per an announcement from the official WandaVision Twitter account.

WandaVision is an upcoming miniseries created for Disney+ by Jac Schaeffer (The Hustle), and draws upon the adventures of Marvel Comics’ characters Wanda Maximoff  – aka Scarlet Witch – and Vision.

You can watch the teaser trailer for yourself below:

Specific details about the narrative have yet to be revealed, but the newly-released teaser gives a real feel for what the six-hour series will be like, with plenty of aesthetic nods to ’50s sitcoms.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Schaeffer said:

The show is a love letter to the golden age of television. We’re paying tribute and honoring all of these incredible shows and people who came before us, [but] we’re also trying to blaze new territory.

WandVision will be available to stream on Disney+ from January 15.

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

