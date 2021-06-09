WandaVision Won’t Be Getting A Second Season, Elizabeth Olsen Confirms

Marvel

WandaVision entertained Marvel fans with its high concept and twisting plot lines, but it seems there won’t be a second season.

Setting Wanda and Vision in a dystopian sitcom seemed to be a stroke of genius as Wandavision garnered critical acclaim and plenty of fans. The Disney+ series had a dramatic climax, and as a result, many wondered if there would be another season to enjoy.

Speaking to Kaley Cuoco, as part of Variety‘s series ‘Actor on Actor’, Elizabeth Olsen gave some insight into the future of the show.

Olson, who plays Wanda, noted that the limited series was living up to its billing. When asked about a second season, Olsen firmly responded ‘No, it’s definitely a limited series.’ The actor went on to say, ‘I mean, I’m saying that I don’t know. I mean, with Marvel, you can never say no.’

Safe to say, plenty of fans are disappointed that they probably won’t be getting more Wandavision. At least, the lead actor is unaware of any project. Comments below the video noted fans ‘just lost,’ and seemed saddened by the news.

With that said, the series did seem to come to a natural conclusion at the end of season one, and there is the possibility of other characters from the show spinning off in their own features or series.

