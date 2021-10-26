Warner Bros. Defends Dougray Scott Against Ruby Rose’s Explosive Batwoman Claims

Alamy

Warner Bros. has once again rejected claims made by Ruby Rose against the Batwoman showrunners and cast, stepping in to defend Dougray Scott after the Australian actor made further allegations about his behaviour.

In a statement, Warner Bros. said Scott was a ‘consummate professional’ and denied Rose’s claims that they had ‘too many witnesses’ coming forward with claims against their co-star.

The studio said they ‘never received any allegation against him of bullying, or of abusive behavior on his part’, and emphasised its position that Rose had been fired from the show following an investigation into ‘multiple complaints about workplace behaviour’.

‘Mr. Scott was greatly respected and admired by his colleagues, and was a leader on the set,’ the statement noted.

In an Instagram stories post shared over the weekend Rose wrote, ‘Dougray. I have too many witnesses coming forward with worse than just your anger Issues … but ur sueing me for 10 million cos @gberlanti shared his lawyer with you.. please.. come first so I can use the money from that case to take on g berlanti.’

Scott has not filed any lawsuit against Rose, Deadline reports.

Scott himself has not responded to Rose’s latest claims, but previously issued a statement denying any claims of misconduct, saying, ‘I absolutely and completely refute the defamatory and damaging claims made against me by her; they are entirely made up and never happened.’

Warner Bros. latest intervention follows an increasingly bitter spat between the studio and the former Batwoman star, who last week posted a lengthy Instagram rant in which they claimed to have left the series last year due to toxic behaviour and an ‘unsafe’ working environment on the show, after being forced to return shortly after receiving surgery for injuries sustained on set.

The studio responded by revealing that it was in fact Rose who was the subject of an investigation into their behaviour on set, leading to her contract not being renewed for the show’s second season.

Batwoman season 2 premiered earlier this year with Rose replaced in the lead role by Javicia Leslie.