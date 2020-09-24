Warner Bros Developing Father Of The Bride Reboot Buena Vista Pictures

Warner Bros. has confirmed it is making a Father of The Bride reboot that will revolve around a Latinx family.

The first reboot of the movie hit screens in 1991 and starred the likes of Steve Martin, Diane Keaton and Kimberly Williams-Paisley, which also spawned a 1995 sequel. The original Father of The Bride was released in 1950.

This latest version of the film will be about a father coming to grips with the the wedding of his daughter, of course, all while trying to organise their Cuban-American family.

Advert

Buena Vista Pictures

According to Deadline, Lopez’s version of the film will be based off some of his own experiences from his cross-cultural wedding, as well as some of the Cuban weddings he’s attended himself.

The new version of the film is said to be more of a romantic comedy than the 1950 and 1991 versions.

Lopez already has some fantastic films under his belt and has long been a Disney favourite. His films include Bedtime Stories with Adam Sandler, Race to Witch Mountain, The Wild and The Sorcerer’s Apprentice.

Advert

Disney

With all his films being for children, penning a new Father of The Bride will be quite the change of scene for the screenwriter, while Jesse Ehrman and Paul Perez will be overseeing it for the studio.

This isn’t the only Father of The Bride news to drop this week. Yesterday, September 23, Netflix announced that it will be holding a reunion with the 90s cast of the film. The reunion can streamed via Netflix, YouTube or Facebook at 3.00pm PT/6.00pm ET (10.00pm GMT) tomorrow, September, 25.