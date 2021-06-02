Warner Bros. Discovery Logo Mocked As ‘WordArt’
Warner Bros. and Discovery have merged, but the new logo for the venture is already being mocked online.
The merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery will create one of the largest U.S. media companies. On the back of this union, Discovery CEO David Zaslav, who is set to be the head of the newly formed Warner Bros. Discovery, announced the new name in a 45-minute town hall meeting.
Despite the significance of the merger, some have found the new logo very underwhelming.
The orange logo that sits on a cloudy backdrop definitely looks like an homage to twentieth-century cinema, but for some people, the style isn’t sitting right.
Many were quick to criticise the new logo, which also features a quote from Maltese Falcon that was spoken by Humphrey Bogart: ‘The stuff that dreams are made of.’ It seems that people expected a better logo from the merger and were vocal with their criticisms and comparisons.
One commenter wrote, ‘It looks like a fake company from a Spy Kids movie,’ and gained more than 39,000 upvotes on Reddit. Another added that as a professional graphic designer, the logo hurt their soul. They also went on to critique the finances involved in this merger and the fact that the grammar was still wrong. Evidently, a lot of people did not like the image.
Others noted the perceived lack of effort in the logo:
I’m just glad to see Hollywood embracing an austere vibe and obviously spending $0 dollars coming up with a name for the combination of Warner Bros. and Discovery while using a free clipart CD with Windows 95 to design the logo.
Despite the jokes, this won’t be Waner Bros. Discovery’s final logo. Instead, the image is just of the ‘initial wordmark’ for the merger. This means that a more palatable logo should be seen when the merged company begins releasing media. At least, many will hope that a new logo improves on the initial design.
Speaking about the newly-merged company at the town meeting, Zalav said:
Warner Bros. Discovery will aspire to be the most innovative, exciting and fun place to tell stories in the world — that is what the company will be about.
We’re not coming in here thinking that we know all the answers. There is a ton we don’t know. And there’s certainly a whole bunch that you guys know a lot better than we do.
