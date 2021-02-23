Warner Bros. Exec Says Joss Whedon’s Justice League Was ‘Piece Of Sh*t’

They’re like, ‘But why? You can just put up the rough cut,’ I go, ’Here’s why. Three reasons: One, you get the internet off your back, which is probably your main reason for wanting to do this. Two, you get to feel vindicated for making things right, I guess, on some level.

And then three, you get a sh*tty version of the movie that you can point at and go, ‘See? It’s not that good anyway. So maybe I was right.’ I was like, No chance. I would rather just have the Snyder cut be a mythical unicorn for all time.