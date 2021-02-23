Warner Bros. Exec Says Joss Whedon’s Justice League Was ‘Piece Of Sh*t’
A Warner Bros. executive has described Joss Whedon’s Justice League (2017) as a ‘piece of sh*t’ ahead of the release of Zack Snyder’s reworked director’s cut.
Snyder had to leave the original project following a family tragedy, with Whedon replacing him as director. Under Whedon’s direction, the movie underwent publicly criticised changes, and was widely panned by critics.
Fans have long looked forward to the ‘Snyder Cut’, due for release next month, which will see Snyder’s vision for the movie finally come to light.
In an interview with Vanity Fair, Snyder and others connected with the movie opened up about the production, the reshoots and why Snyder returned to the project.
Whedon reportedly ‘rewrote and reshot about three-quarters of Justice League‘, and when fans ask Snyder about various aspects of the movie, he usually doesn’t know what they’re talking about.
One anonymous studio executive told Vanity Fair:
When we got to see what Joss actually did, it was stupefying. The robber on the rooftop – so goofy and awful. The Russian family – so useless and pointless. Everyone knew it. It was so awkward because nobody wanted to admit what a piece of sh*t it was.
Snyder went on to explain why he wanted to do his own reshoots for the ‘Snyder Cut’:
They’re like, ‘But why? You can just put up the rough cut,’ I go, ’Here’s why. Three reasons: One, you get the internet off your back, which is probably your main reason for wanting to do this. Two, you get to feel vindicated for making things right, I guess, on some level.
And then three, you get a sh*tty version of the movie that you can point at and go, ‘See? It’s not that good anyway. So maybe I was right.’ I was like, No chance. I would rather just have the Snyder cut be a mythical unicorn for all time.
The Snyder Cut will premiere on HBO Max on March 18, ending with a tribute to Snyder’s late daughter, Autumn.
