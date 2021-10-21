Warner Bros. Hits Back At Ruby Rose Following Explosive Batwoman Allegations

The CW/Warner Bros./Alamy

Warner Bros. has dismissed allegations made by Batwoman star Ruby Rose as ‘revisionist history’ after the actor claimed they left the show as the result of a hostile working environment.

The show’s producers confirmed long-rumoured claims that Rose was subject to an investigation as a result of ‘multiple complaints’ about their behaviour on set, claiming that it was the producer’s decision, rather than Rose’s to recast lead character Kate Kane for the show’s second season.

In a short but explosive statement issued in response to Rose’s comments, Warner Bros. said:

Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the Studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned.

Rose announced her exit from the CW show in 2020, with many initially speculating they had left due to serious injuries suffered on set, which saw the star’s spinal cord almost severed by herniated disks, which required surgery.

However in a lengthy series of Instagram posts on Wednesday, October 20, Rose turned their sights on several Warner Bros. executives, accusing the showrunners of forcing them to return to work too quickly after their surgery, and claiming other crew members also suffered injuries while on set, including one person they claimed suffered ‘third degree burns over his whole body’.

‘Please to my dear, dear fans, stop asking if I will return to that awful show. I wouldn’t return for any amount of money nor if a gun were to my head…NOR DID I QUIT,’ Rose concluded.

In a separate statement reported by Deadline, Batwoman producer and co-star Dougray Scott also challenged Rose’s framing of the situation, saying, ‘I absolutely and completely refute the defamatory and damaging claims made against me by her; they are entirely made up and never happened.’

Following Rose’s departure from the show, a new character played by Javicia Leslie took up the Batwoman mantle when the show’s second season premiered earlier this year.