unilad
Advert

Warner Bros. To Release All Movies Via HBO Max In 2021

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 03 Dec 2020 18:38
Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. is putting its entire 2021 theatrical slate on HBO Max for their first month of release.

The movie will be removed after featuring on the platform for a month, but continue to be available in cinemas both in the US and globally.

Advert

The new venture will apply to 17 of WarnerBros.’ upcoming titles including: Dune, The Little ThingsJudas and the Black MessiahTom & JerryGodzilla vs. KongMortal Kombat, Those Who Wish Me Dead and Matrix 4. 

They will be available on HBO Max in 4K Ultra HD and HDR.

Part of the press released published today, December 3, read, ‘The hybrid model was created as a strategic response to the impact of the ongoing global pandemic.’

Advert

Ann Sarnoff, Chair and CEO, WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, also said in the release:

We’re living in unprecedented times which call for creative solutions, including this new initiative for the Warner Bros. Pictures Group. No one wants films back on the big screen more than we do. We know new content is the lifeblood of theatrical exhibition, but we have to balance this with the reality that most theaters in the U.S. will likely operate at reduced capacity throughout 2021.

DuneDuneWarner Bros.

She continued:

Advert

With this unique one-year plan, we can support our partners in exhibition with a steady pipeline of world-class films, while also giving moviegoers who may not have access to theaters or aren’t quite ready to go back to the movies the chance to see our amazing 2021 films. We see it as a win-win for film lovers and exhibitors, and we’re extremely grateful to our filmmaking partners for working with us on this innovative response to these circumstances.

Judas and the Black MessiahJudas and the Black MessiahWarner Bros.

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar added: ‘After considering all available options and the projected state of moviegoing throughout 2021, we came to the conclusion that this was the best way for WarnerMedia’s motion picture business to navigate the next 12 months.’

Kilar also stated that he believes this new approach ‘serves our fans, supports exhibitors and filmmakers, and enhances the HBO Max experience, creating value for all.’

Advert

While this is reported to only be a temporary plan for the year ahead, who knows what the future holds for the film industry.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Third Mysterious Monolith Has Now Appeared In California
News

Third Mysterious Monolith Has Now Appeared In California

Actor Elliot Page Announces He Is Transgender
Celebrity

Actor Elliot Page Announces He Is Transgender

Terrified Woman Finds Huge Spider Hiding In Her Car Door Handle
Animals

Terrified Woman Finds Huge Spider Hiding In Her Car Door Handle

US Attorney General Finds ‘No Voter Fraud That Would Overturn Election’
News

US Attorney General Finds ‘No Voter Fraud That Would Overturn Election’

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Film and TV, 2021, Film, HBO Max, streaming, Warner Bros

Credits

WarnerMedia

  1. WarnerMedia

    Warner Bros. Pictures Group Announces Innovative, Hybrid Distribution Model For Its 2021 Theatrical Slate

 