Warner Bros. To Release All Movies Via HBO Max In 2021

Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. is putting its entire 2021 theatrical slate on HBO Max for their first month of release.

The movie will be removed after featuring on the platform for a month, but continue to be available in cinemas both in the US and globally.

The new venture will apply to 17 of WarnerBros.’ upcoming titles including: Dune, The Little Things, Judas and the Black Messiah, Tom & Jerry, Godzilla vs. Kong, Mortal Kombat, Those Who Wish Me Dead and Matrix 4.

They will be available on HBO Max in 4K Ultra HD and HDR.

Part of the press released published today, December 3, read, ‘The hybrid model was created as a strategic response to the impact of the ongoing global pandemic.’

Ann Sarnoff, Chair and CEO, WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, also said in the release:

We’re living in unprecedented times which call for creative solutions, including this new initiative for the Warner Bros. Pictures Group. No one wants films back on the big screen more than we do. We know new content is the lifeblood of theatrical exhibition, but we have to balance this with the reality that most theaters in the U.S. will likely operate at reduced capacity throughout 2021.

Dune Warner Bros.

She continued:

With this unique one-year plan, we can support our partners in exhibition with a steady pipeline of world-class films, while also giving moviegoers who may not have access to theaters or aren’t quite ready to go back to the movies the chance to see our amazing 2021 films. We see it as a win-win for film lovers and exhibitors, and we’re extremely grateful to our filmmaking partners for working with us on this innovative response to these circumstances.

Judas and the Black Messiah Warner Bros.

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar added: ‘After considering all available options and the projected state of moviegoing throughout 2021, we came to the conclusion that this was the best way for WarnerMedia’s motion picture business to navigate the next 12 months.’

Kilar also stated that he believes this new approach ‘serves our fans, supports exhibitors and filmmakers, and enhances the HBO Max experience, creating value for all.’

While this is reported to only be a temporary plan for the year ahead, who knows what the future holds for the film industry.