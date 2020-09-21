Watchmen Takes Home Most Emmys With 11 Wins HBO

HBO’s Watchmen was the top winner at this year’s Emmys, taking home 11 awards.

Damon Lindelof’s adaptation of Alan Moore’s seminal comicbook maxiseries cleaned up at the ceremony, with actors Regina King and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II winning statuettes in their respective categories.

The network came into the awards with 107 nominations, bolstered by Watchmen, Succession and Euphoria, beaten only by Netflix’s record 160 nominations. However, HBO emerged victorious with 30 wins total, including the Creative Arts Emmys.

Watchmen won in the following categories: Limited Series, marking the first comicbook show to win a top award; Lead Actress for King, her fourth Emmy; Supporting Actor for Abdul-Mateen, his first award; Casting; Writing in a Limited Series, Movie or Special; Single-Camera Picture Editing; Music Composition; Cinematography; Sound Mixing and Editing; and Best Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes.

As per Deadline, Lindelof said the show is ‘about injustice, about people taking law into their own hands because the law isn’t there’, as well as illustrating the horrific 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. ‘It was a perfect vehicle to talk about this forgotten atrocity,’ he added.

As for any chance of a second season, The Leftovers and Lost showrunner added:

It would feel like a huge betrayal of [winning for] limited series to come back and say it wasn’t a limited series… Watchmen is something I’ve loved since I was 13 years old. Someone else created it, and this was my run on it. I’ve invited any other artist who wants to take the baton.

Confirming she wouldn’t take control of the series, King said: ‘If I would do it again, it would be with Damon. So there’s no conversation about a future of Watchmen just right now. It’s just about settling and enjoying this strange moment. We’re coming to a close on this chapter of the Watchmen series. It’s bittersweet and emotional.’

Schitt’s Creek came in at second place with nine Emmys, Succession and The Mandalorian won seven, while RuPaul’s Drag Race and Saturday Night Live won six each.

