Wendy Williams Confirms Farts Are Always Funny After 'Fartgate' Clip Fox Broadcasting Company/BET

Wendy Williams has finally addressed ‘Fartgate’, insisting ‘farts are always funny’.

Advert

The television presenter went viral last week when a clip of her seemingly letting rip during a recent episode of her morning show, The Wendy Williams Show, was posted on social media.

In the video, 55-year-old Williams can be seen discussing the controversy surrounding NFL player Odell Beckham Jr., before something that sounds suspiciously like a fart can be heard in the background.

You can listen to the ‘fart’ below:

Advert

Although on first listen (and second, and fifth, and fifteenth) it might sound like the TV host is passing wind, today she has denied it point blank, saying she has ‘never farted once on this show.’

Speaking on her show this morning, as per Too Fab, Williams said:

Let me tell you something right now, okay? I don’t lean over like this to release a fart, I lean over like this because it’s comfortable. If I sit [straight up] all the time, it’s heavy on my spine. I like to release my hips and lean. I’ve been doing this for 11 years on this show.

She wasn’t finished though; as the word ‘Fartgate’ appeared behind her on screen, Williams went on to say she ‘barely ever’ farts because she burps instead. ‘Gas gets released several different ways and mine is belching because all I do is talk,’ she explained.

wendy williams fartgate Fox Broadcasting Company/BET

Williams claimed that if she had actually farted on air, she would have paused the show and addressed it immediately – because ‘farts are always funny’.

She continued:

By the sound of that fart, I would have had to go change my costume, I would have left a mark in the seat. I wouldn’t even save the costume, I’d throw it away. It’d be soiled beyond soiled-tivity.

Advert

Gaffer John Anderson then came on stage to explain where the noise really came from: apparently, the farting sound was actually a result of some chemistry experiment set-up happening backstage. ‘We were filling up a fish tank backstage and we didn’t have the proper hose… it was sputtering like someone was farting,’ he claimed.

He then went on to explain: ‘it wasn’t Wendy!’

Wendy Williams PA Images

So, what do you reckon? Are you buying Wendy’s explanation or do you think it’s just a cover-up for what really went down?

Let us know in the comments.