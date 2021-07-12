Wendy Williams Must Apologise For Mocking Murdered Influencer, Family Plead

CBS Media Ventures/oneway.swavy/Instagram

The family of a murdered TikTok star has asked for TV host Wendy Williams to apologise, after she ‘disrespected’ him in a talk show segment about his death.

Swavy, real name Matima Miller, was shot dead aged just 19 in Wilmington, Delaware, last week, leaving behind his mother, Chanell Clark, and older brother Rakhim.

The TikTok dance star’s tragic death was covered by Wendy Williams on her talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, but viewers were left less than impressed by the tone of the segment, branding it ‘offensive’ and ‘callous’.

Williams introduced the segment by saying ‘I have no idea who this person is [and] neither does one person in this building’, before appearing to complain that Swavy had ‘more followers’ than her on social media.

From there, she segued into speaking about his death, ending the segment by saying: ‘Swavy is now dead. Ah, all those followers. Yeah that’s really tragic, only 19 years old.’

The clip has quickly gone viral, with many accusing Williams of being ‘classless’ in her handling of the sensitive subject.

‘This young man was murdered and all she cared about was him having more followers on TikTok. This was classless by Wendy Williams. There’s a lot of hate going on within her,’ one person tweeted, while another called on her to apologise to Swavy’s family, writing, ‘I know Wendy Williams is mad disrespectful and often unhinged historically, but that was…. She should really get on the phone with that young man’s family and apologize like yesterday!’

Now, Swavy’s family have responded to William’s comments, telling TMZ they are ‘p*ssed’ at how she portrayed him.

‘This is not just any other story… this is real life’ said his brother Rakhim. ‘So for her to speak on the events surrounding my brother’s death [before she] had even reached out to our family…. [she] gave a false narrative, painted him as a thug, as a drug dealer… that wasn’t the type of person that he was.’

Addressing Williams directly, Rakhim said, ‘As a Black woman, as a Black mother, you didn’t have any empathy at all for my family.’

Swavy’s mother, who says she held her son as he died, added, ‘To see something like that as a mother, it mentally messes you up… I deserve an apology, but at this point I’m so p*ssed off, because you did him like that.’

Wendy Williams has yet to comment on the backlash.