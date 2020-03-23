Westworld Season Three Just Had A Game Of Thrones Crossover HBO

Westworld‘s latest cameos have fans wondering if Westeros is just another Delos park.

The critically-acclaimed, futuristic HBO show has returned to our screens, ready to fill the dragon-shaped hole in our lives following the controversial climax of Game of Thrones.

We’re only two episodes into its third season, and viewers are already perplexed – especially after a particularly eye-widening cameo. What if Game of Thrones was a simulation?

In the latest chapter, titled The Winter Line, Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) and Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth) are on the lookout for Maeve (Thandie Newton).

While wandering the park’s mesa facility, they stumble across two technicians – who just so happen to be GoT showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss , standing next to Daenerys Targaryen’s Drogon, supposedly from ‘park four’.

It’s a bombshell of a scene – however, don’t get too excited about the implications. It turns out Westworld’s creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan have been friends with Benioff and Weiss since the show’s first season.

Nolan told Insider: ‘We are both fans of and friends with Dan and David. We had this goofy idea that we would pay homage to their staggeringly beautiful and ambitious show – the show that paved the way for us to be making Westworld with the same kind of ambition and production value. They kind of invented this genre of TV. And they’re lovely guys.’

Even George R.R. Martin, the author behind the Game of Thrones books, supported the idea of a fun crossover. Although he lobbied for a full on ‘Game of Thrones World’ rather than the fun nod of this cameo.

What would you rather be: a cowboy or a commander in the Night’s Watch?