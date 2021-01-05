'What A Sad Little Life, Jane' Happened Five Years Ago Today Channel 4

We all love a TV tantrum, and this iconic Come Dine With Me meltdown officially turns five today.

From someone ‘hitting the deck’, to the guy who put a whole whisk in his mouth, Come Dine With Me was, and still is, television gold.

But, there’s one particular episode that will always stick in our minds as far as TV tantrums go, and that’s the one with the extremely sore loser.

You can relive the hilariously awkward moment here:

Airing in 2016, Peter, Charlotte, Jane and Adam were all at Peter’s house for the final evening, which saw Peter announce the winner of the prize and, as you may remember, Jane won.

For those of you who are unfamiliar with Come Dine With Me, the hit show sees four people host dinner parties for one another in a bid to win the £1,000 cash prize. And it’s safe to say Peter was very unhappy to have to announce someone else had won the money.

In the final moments of the iconic episode, Peter told Jane, while shaking his head, ‘You won Jane. Enjoy the money, I hopes it makes you very happy. Dear Lord, what a sad little life, Jane.’

Channel 4

A very p*ssed off Peter then continues, ‘You ruined my night completely so you could have the money, but I hope you spend it in getting some lessons in grace and decorum because you have all the grace of a reversing dump truck without any tyres on.’

Jane, Charlotte and Adam then awkwardly sit on the sofa and, understandably, look like they want the ground to swallow them up.

Five years on, I wonder what Jane spent the money on…