What To Expect When Sex Education Season 3 Drops Next Month
Warning: Contains Spoilers
Wash your hands you detty pigs, because Sex Education season three drops on Netflix in just a month.
We’ve now been Sex Education-less for nearly 18 months, but the long wait is very almost over.
Otis, Maeve, Eric, Aimee and the rest of the gang are making a return to the show in just four weeks time, including some newcomers.
Harry Potter’s Jason Isaacs will be joining the cast as Peter Groff, Mr Groff’s more successful brother, while other newcomers include Jemima Kirke, who will be playing Moordale’s new headteacher and Dua Saleh, a new student who will butt heads with Kirke’s character.
Check out the trailer here:
Loading…
In light of Netflix UK releasing some photos of season three’s cast, many Sex Education fans feared Otis’ mum, Jean, wouldn’t be starring in the new season but, as per the series’ synopsis, there’s no need to worry.
The description reads, as per Heart:
It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way.
Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope (played by Jemima Kirke) tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff.
Crisis averted (for us, anyway).
Previously discussing the show’s well-loved characters, Sex Education‘s writer, Laurie Nunn, explained that she wanted to make them relatable – which I’m sure we can all agree they are.
She told Attitude, ‘We take characters that you’ll be familiar with — the school bully, the loser, the popular girl — and we dig into them and find the things that are really surprising about them. Then you’re like, actually they’re all the same, they all just desperately want to fit in and be accepted.’
Just to recap, the second season ended on a major cliffhanger after Otis finally told Maeve he loves her over voicemail, but season two newcomer Isaac, who also has feelings for Maeve, deletes the message before she hears it.
Meanwhile, Jean found out she was pregnant…
Season 3 of Sex Education lands on Netflix September 17.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected].
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Film and TV, Netflix, Sex Education