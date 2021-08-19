What To Expect When Sex Education Season 3 Drops Next Month

It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way.

Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope (played by Jemima Kirke) tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff.