When They See Us Shunned From Golden Globe Nominations

Netflix true crime series When They See Us has been shunned in the Golden Globe nominations.

With awards season fast approaching, a number of movies, TV shows, cast and crew members are starting to have their hard work recognised.

The Golden Globes announced its nominees today, December 9, with Netflix’s new film Marriage Story coming out on top with six nominations and The Irishman and Joker following closely with five and four nominations, respectively.

While many have commended the selections, there has been controversy surrounding the lack of recognition given to the four-part series When They See Us, which was released on Netflix earlier this year.

The series tells the story of a group of boys known as The Central Park Five, who were wrongly arrested as teenagers for the rape and near-fatal assault of a wealthy, young woman in New York.

When They See Us became one of Netflix’s most-watched series in the US and received 16 nominations at the Primetime Emmy Awards in September; the most for any Netflix show and seventh most overall.

When They See Us has been the most-watched series on Netflix in the US every day since it premiered on May 31 pic.twitter.com/jS8IXIh03g — Netflix US (@netflix) June 12, 2019

The show walked away with two Emmys – one for casting directors Aisha Coley, Billy Hopkins, and Ashley Ingram; and another for lead actor Jharrel Jerome, who played one of the wrongly accused men.

Despite its success, the miniseries didn’t even get a look in at the Golden Globes. Instead, the awards body nominated Catch-22, Chernobyl, Fosse/Verdon, The Loudest Voice and Unbelievable for the Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

A number of TV fans have taken to Twitter to discuss the lack of recognition given to the popular, hard hitting series, with many expressing their shock at the snub.

When they see us being snubbed by the Golden Globes is consistent with the way people can’t talk about our stories. It was “too hard to watch”,yet it is our reality. Proud of @ava and the Exonerated 5. Never stop telling our stories.Onward and upward !

Love to my WTSU fam 🖤 — Aurora Perrineau (@AuroraPerrineau) December 9, 2019

How has When They See Us been snubbed so hard by the Golden Globes? Every single person I’ve seen talk about it was blown away by that series. Make it make sense, pleaseeeee?! pic.twitter.com/tfjKeZaucs — Nola Thee Journalist (@NolaMarianna) December 9, 2019

Though When They See Us didn’t make the cut for the Golden Globes, it got the praise it deserved through the Critics’ Choice Awards, which yesterday revealed the Netflix series is leading the way with six nominations.

