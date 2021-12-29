Where Are The Cast Of Nativity Now?

E1 Entertainment

Nativity!, one of the most wholesome Christmas films and guaranteed to put a smile on your face, but sadly unlikely to be continued, as the children have now all grown up.

Prepare to feel very old: it’s been over a decade since the talented and funny cast of children graced our screens for Christmas.

However, since then, many have continued to sparkle and shine, so start getting ready to sing the Good News Song, because here’s where five of them have ended up now.

Bob a.k.a Ben Wilby

Since he first wooed audiences with his cheeky chappy performance back in 2009, Ben Wilby, who played the role of Bob, no longer needs to draw on facial hair as he started growing some himself.

Wilby is 19 years old and has continued his career on-screen in the form of TikTok, having amassed a whopping 75,000 followers.

In his latest video, he even teases followers by re-enacting a dance routine from the hit film, joking that he ‘tried [his] best to set the mood of Nazareth with the lights’.

Crystal a.k.a Cadi Mullane

Mullane is now the same age as me, which just feels so wrong, at the ripe old age of 21.

She seems to be continuing her musical career, and hoping to truly embody her role in Nativity! as a star, as according to her Instagram, she currently attends the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama.

Mullane also runs a blog called ‘Let’s Be Candid‘ which hopes to encourage open and honest conversation around all manner of topics, from ‘mental health in high school’ to ‘putting pressure on yourself’.

Becky a.k.a Krista Hyatt

Hyatt, now 22, has taken to TikTok since her role in the 2009 hit, and similarly to Wilby posted a video of her dancing to She’s The Brightest Star, reminding followers that the festive season is soon approaching and with it, the need to watch Nativity!.

Before the film, Hyatt teamed up with fellow cast member Charlie Dixon, who played a rival schoolchild from Oakmoor, to go on Britain’s Got Talent as a dancing duo called The Cheeky Monkeys in 2008.

They reached the final, and Becky posted an adorable video on TikTok to showcase the pair’s journey together. She commented: ‘The best childhood any kid could have ever asked for!! Memories I will cherish for life.’ Prepare to reach for your tissues.

Sam a.k.a Maeve Dolan

Dolan, 20, played Sam, who rocked the stripy hat and snowflake headband in her Nativity! audition.

Dolan plays the bass guitar, and also has TikTok where she revealed she was indeed Sam from the film after ‘too many people tagged [her]’ for her to ignore.

Dolan also posted a video of her duetting with another TikTok singer, so clearly her rendition of Teenage Dirtbag was just the beginning of her musical career.

Alfie a.k.a Jake Pratt

Pratt’s character nearly battled to the death with Oli for the leading role of Joseph.

Prior to Nativity!, Pratt had already been on Britain’s Got Talent in its first-ever series, The Sun reports.

After the film, he starred in musicals Billy Elliot and Matilda, which turned 10 this year.