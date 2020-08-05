Whitney Houston Biopic From Bohemian Rhapsody Writer Is Officially Happening
Just as I was thinking I Have Nothing to look forward to, the news was announced that a Whitney Houston Biopic is happening and it made me So Emotional.
Song puns aside, the film will be penned by Bohemian Rhapsody writer Anthony McCarten, with the intention of it dropping November 2022.
The biopic, named I Wanna Dance With Somebody, was won at auction by Sony’s TriStar Pictures, and has The Whitney Houston Estate, Primary Wave and Grammy-winning music producer Clive Davis all on board.
Whitney’s sister-in-law Pat Houston will produce the movie on behalf of the Houston estate, while Stella Meghie will direct.
The movie will, of course, look at Whitney’s successful career, but it won’t ignore her sad ending. Whitney was found unconscious in a hotel bathtub February 12, 2012. Despite paramedics’ efforts, the 48-year-old was later pronounced dead. The coroner’s report showed that she had accidentally drowned in the bathtub, with heart disease and cocaine use as contributing factors.
As per Deadline, the producers of the upcoming film said:
[It will be a] joyous, emotional and heart-breaking celebration of the life and music of the greatest female R&B pop vocalist of all time, tracking her journey from obscurity to musical superstardom.
While being very frank about the price that super-stardom exacted, it will be both the rich and complex saga of the search for the perfect marriage between song and singer and audience, and at the same time the moving tale of a simple Jersey girl trying to find her way back home.
With McCarten writing the movie, I’m sure many actors will want the role of Whitney. His films Darkest Hour, The Theory of Everything and Bohemian Rhapsody all saw its lead actors – Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour), Eddie Redmayne (The Theory of Everything) and Remi Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) – win Oscars for their roles.
People have already taken to social media to give their opinions on who they think should star as Whitney.
Several people have proposed Janelle Monáe while others have suggested Zendaya. Keke Palmer was also mentioned, while someone else said Hollywood and Spider-man: Homecoming’s Laura Harrier should be considered for the role.
Other Twitter users suggested that a lower-profile actor should have the opportunity.
Personally, I’m Saving All My Love for Jennifer Hudson to be cast.
Topics: Film and TV, Anthony McCarten, Biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, Now, Sony, Whitney Houston