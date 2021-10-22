Who Was Halyna Hutchins, Director Of Photography Shot Dead On Alec Baldwin Set

@halynahutchins/Instagram

Halyna Hutchins has died aged 42 after being fatally shot with a prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin on the set of a film.

Hutchins was named a ‘rising star’ by American Cinematography magazine in 2019, having graduated from the American Film Institute conservatory in 2015.

Originally from the Ukraine, before moving to Hollywood Hutchins worked as an investigative journalist, graduating from journalism school in Kyiv and going on to film several British investigative documentaries in Europe.

Since breaking into the film industry, Hutchins had worked on several short films as well as features including Archenemy (2020), Darlin’ (2019), Blindfire (2020), and The Mad Hatter (2021), with several of her films competing in international competitions.

The cinematographer described herself on Instagram as a ‘restless dreamer’ and ‘adrenaline junkie’, often sharing photos from the sets of her movies.

Her last post was a video of herself riding on horseback with a group of fellow crew members, with the caption, ‘One of the perks of shooting a western is you get to ride horses on your day off’.

Following the news of Hutchin’s death several actors and directors have paid tribute to her, including Archenemy star Joe Manganiello, who wrote ‘she was an absolutely incredible talent and a great person. She had such an eye and a visual style, she was the kind of cinematographer that you wanted to see succeed because you wanted to she what she could pull off next… and she was a fantastic person.’

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson also offered his condolences, commenting on her final Instagram post, ‘I am so so sorry. Rest easy. My love and strength to your family.’

Hutchins was airlifted to hospital following the on-set accident, but was later pronounced dead as a result of her injuries. Rust director Joel Souza was also injured in the incident, with a full investigation into how the prop gun misfired underway.