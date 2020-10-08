Whoopi Goldberg Is Working To Make Sister Act 3 Happen Buena Vista Pictures

Oh, happy day! Whoopi Goldberg has revealed she’s very interested in doing Sister Act 3.

Almost 28 years after the original hit came out in 1992, the actress has said she would love to return to her role as Sister Mary Clarence.

Speaking to James Corden on The Late Late Show, Goldberg revealed she and the team are ‘working diligently to try to figure out how to get the gang together and come back.’

Check it out here:

When Corden asked why a third instalment had not already happened, the 64-year-old explained: ‘Because for a long time they kept saying no one wanted to see it and then quite recently it turns out that may not be true, people might want to see it.’

The original movie, which also starred Dame Maggie Smith and Kathy Najimy, was a huge success at the box office, raking in more than $230 million worldwide.

Goldberg’s character Sister Mary Clarence is a Reno lounge singer who ends up living in a San Francisco-based convent when she’s forced to go into witness protection after witnessing a mob crime.

Just one year later, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit was released, though the sequel didn’t quite have the same success, grossing at $57.3 million globally.

However, the movie did go on to have huge success on Broadway, and there have been various murmurs over the years that Disney may want to create a remake.

If there’s anything that can restore our faith in humanity this year, it would be a Sister Act 3 in the works.