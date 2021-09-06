Why People Are Tweeting ‘Mark Hamill’ And Nothing Else

PA Images/Lucasfilm

‘Mark Hamill’ is all over Twitter. No, not his face, nor a clip – just his name. But why?

The Star Wars actor slots nicely into the group of entertainers who appear to be universally loved, if not well liked. With Hamill, there’s also Tom Hanks, Adam Sandler, Keanu Reeves, Julie Andrews and Hilary Duff, plus many others. He also has more than 4.7 million followers.

So there doesn’t even need to be a reason why his fans would get his name trending, because there’s always people out there chatting about him. However, today is a bit different.

Lauren (@LozzaBean12), one of Hamill’s followers, tweeted him claiming he could simply tweet his name and get thousands of likes.

He decided to put that to the test, and quote-tweeted it by writing only, ‘Mark Hamill.’ It’s been less than half a day since the tweet was posted, and it’s already racked up more than 472,000 likes.

Hundreds of thousands of people have gotten involved, including fellow celebs like George Takei and Ken Olin. One user told him he was a national treasure, to which Hamill replied, ‘That’s what I keep telling my wife.’

John Wick star Lance Reddick also tweeted his name, saying he’s ‘desperate’ for a like, to which Hamill wrote, ‘FYI: I liked you LONG before this tweet.’

Doug Ludlow wrote, ‘As a kid, I dreamed of meeting Luke Skywalker. So as an adult, the fact that I get to live on the same planet, at the same time, as @HamillHimself is a fact I’m DEEPLY grateful for.’ Hamill replied, ‘Very nice to have you the sane planet, Doug!’

The simple reason is… everyone loves Mark Hamill.