'Wild' True Story Of Triplets Separated At Birth Is Available To Stream On Netflix Today Dogwoof

Three Identical Strangers is the gripping new Netflix documentary that you need to get you through quarantine.

Advert

This incredible true story follows the lives of three brothers – who are triplets – that were separated from birth for a ‘physiological experiment’.

When they were babies, each of the boys had been put up for adoption by their teenager mother and sent to different homes, meaning none of the three knew of their brothers’ existence.

David Kellman, Eddy Galland, and Bobby Shafran only ended up meeting by coincidence, when Bobby and Eddy ended up going to the same college and getting confused by other people – with one even saying the two must be twins.

Eddy and Bobby Dogwoof

Advert

By complete coincidence, the two brothers had ended up going to the same college and meeting up with one each other.

Bobby and Eddy’s reunion went on to make headlines across America, which is when David came into the picture. David’s mum saw a picture of the two brothers and believed her son looked exactly the same.

When the three were finally reunited, they went on to become great friends – but what became of the so-called study they were separated for?

You can watch the trailer for the documentary here:

While the film was originally released in cinemas back in 2018, it only dropped on Netflix today, April 1.

Following its release two years ago, the gripping documentary has had some great reviews including an impressive 91% on Rotten Tomatoes. One reviewer went as far as calling the documentary ‘haunting’.

Three Identical Strangers is available to stream on Netflix now.

Advert