Will Ferrell And Paul Rudd Don Matching Outfits As Hecklers In Hilariously Bizarre Video

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 26 Nov 2021 13:11
Will Ferrell And Paul Rudd Don Matching Outfits As Hecklers In Hilariously Bizarre VideoThe Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/NBC

Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd sported hilarious matching outfits as they heckled poor Jimmy Fallon after he took to the stage to perform a rendition of Tiny Dancer

With matching blonde bowl cuts, green turtlenecks and plaid jackets, Ferrell and Rudd stole the show completely from Fallon, who tried his best to carry on with his singing performance.

During their stint on The Tonight Show yesterday, November 25, the pair continued to interrupt Fallon in a hilarious skit, which made no sense whatsoever, but with Ferrell and Rudd together and in matching attire, who cares?

Will Ferrell And Paul Rudd (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube)The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

Fallon maintained his character for an impressive amount of time, considering Ferrell constantly interjected by responding to the lyrics of the hit Elton John song.

Fallon’s vocals were also definitely better than his piano tie and curtain bangs wig, however, not much of it could be heard particularly upon Rudd’s entrance, which sparked huge cheering from the audience.

Check it out below:

Parroting each other and singing their own version of the song instead, Ferrell and Rudd nailed their performance, looking like a rogue take on the Jedward brothers but with depleted volume to their hair.

The video has since amassed over 80,000 views, with users in stitches over the skit. One said: ‘These are stupid and I love them so much!!! I’ve memorised them.’

Another wrote:

Anything with Paul Rudd, Will Ferrell and Jimmy Fallon I am there. Rolling.

A third commented: ‘Jimmy actually sounds pretty good.’

Bizarre, nonsensical and the perfect content for the end of a very long week. Who wouldn’t love seeing the sexiest man alive and Elf actor together on stage?

Topics: Film and TV, Jimmy Fallon, Paul Rudd, The Tonight Show, Will Ferrell

