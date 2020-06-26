Will Ferrell Just Let Everyone Know His Real Name On TV The Late Late Show with James Corden/YouTube

Will Ferrell has just let everyone know what his real name is. I know, I know, I’m as surprised as you are. Surely it’s just Will Ferrell, right?

I mean, I know celebrities often use stage names to make them stand out from the crowd; Pink, Lady Gaga and The Weeknd are just a few examples. But Will Ferrell is the bread and butter, surely?

Nope, because the actor has now come out and admitted that isn’t actually his real name, effectively dropping a bombshell on all of his unsuspecting fans.

You can watch his admission below:

In a new interview with James Corden for The Late Late Show, Ferrell – can we even call him that anymore? – started the conversation by asking the host if anyone calls him Jimmy ‘back at home’. ‘Do they call you Jimmy boy or anything like that?’ he asked.

When Corden responds that he’s never really had a nickname, he shifts the attention onto the Anchorman actor, asking if he’s ever been called William. ‘My parents tried to call me Willy,’ Ferrell responded. ‘But they said I was too distinguished.’ Trying to keep a straight face as Corden failed to do so, he added: ‘So I just became a Will.’

Continuing to dig, Corden asked if the actor’s passport said ‘William Ferrell’, to which the actor said ‘no’. He then gave his birth name in a rare moment of TV that he correctly predicted would go viral.

So what does his passport say? John William Ferrell. Upon finding out, Corden let out a gasp before exclaiming: ‘Johnny Boy!’ Ferrell agreed, before adding: ‘So my dad, on occasion, will call me JW.’

If Ferrell hoped he could just briefly slip it into conversation and everybody would forget about it, he might have to think again as Corden said he’ll only be calling him ‘JDubs’ from now on.

Well, there you have it. Johnny Boy, aka JDubs, now and forever.