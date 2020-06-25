Will Ferrell Says Wedding Crashers Sequel Is Happening New Line Cinema

As though your Thursday couldn’t possibly get any better, Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams have teased that a Wedding Crashers sequel is on its way.

The pair, who appeared in the 2005 comedy together and who have recently reunited for a new Netflix movie, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, made the revelation earlier this week.

Dropping it casually into conversation as though it was no big deal, Ferrell said: ‘Wedding Crashers 2, yeah. I think we can just say it’s being written.’ Erm excuse me, why isn’t this bigger news?!

rachel mcadams wedding crashers New Line Cinema

Speaking with E! News alongside his co-star, Ferrell jokingly suggested that the sequel’s plotline should focus on divorce.

‘How about if it’s just the lawyers representing everyone in divorce court?’ he joked. ‘And just make it like a legal courtroom drama, not funny at all.’ In fairness, McAdams seemed down for this, wondering out loud: ‘Are we all getting divorced?’

All jokes aside, McAdams did say she would love to reunite with stars Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn for a sequel:

I got to work with Owen again on Midnight In Paris, so that was super fun. And I worked with Vince again on True Detective, now I’m just remembering it. But those were very different. So yeah, it’d be nice to go back and have a romp.

wedding crashers New Line Cinema

Although Ferrell and McAdams both appeared in Wedding Crashers, which was also directed by the director of their latest film, David Dobkin, they didn’t cross paths while filming.

‘Will and I actually never met on that film, because he was doing a cameo… we were like ships passing,’ she explained. ‘I was always just so wishing another opportunity would come along, where we’d actually be in the same scene together.’

Regardless, McAdams said she remembered ‘hearing about his performance’ because people on set kept quoting his famous ‘Meatloaf!’ line. ‘I think he’s one of the funniest men on the planet,’ she added. ‘So, I’m just a huge fan. And he’s one of the loveliest men as well.’

will ferrell wedding crashers New Line Cinema

Here’s hoping they get to cross paths in the sequel, and in the meantime whatever needs to happen to put these wheels in motion needs to happen ASAP.

Hurry up, please.