Will Smith Returns To The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Mansion With Original Cast willsmith/Instagram/Will Smith/YouTube

Will Smith recently joined his fellow Fresh Prince cast members to reunite at the iconic Banks mansion they used to film the show in.

The home was recently made available to stay in, thanks to Airbnb, and fans went crazy for it, so it was only a matter of time before Will Smith went and checked it out for himself.

Will filmed the whole experience for his YouTube channel and, in the five-minute clip, you see how parts of the mansion have changed over the past 30 years.

Advert

The Banks' Will Smith/YouTube

Entering the home with Jeffrey Allen Townes (aka DJ Jazzy Jeff), Will soon realises the mansion has practically become a shrine for the hit 90s show, with pictures of him and other members of the cast all over the house.

Speaking about visiting the mansion, Will said, ‘To drive up and walk in the door and go in, it has beautiful, nostalgic value.’

He added:

Advert

This image represents all of what the Banks family represented – it’s all of the hopes and all of the dreams, and all of the possibilities. Being able to grow and excel in the world and have family and love. Make mistakes and not get punished for it, get caught by somebody who cares about you, and building and elevating in a world like that, that represents an oasis and a ladder to become whatever the greatest version of yourself is.

Will spent the first half of the video with on-screen and off-screen pal Jazzy Jeff, while Tatyana Ali (Ashely Banks), Karyn Parsons (Hilary Banks), Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey) and Daphne Maxwell Reid (Vivian Banks) joined them later.

The Banks family even signed one of the statement graffiti walls, so if you’re lucky enough to go to the mansion yourself, it’s something to keep an eye out for.

Check out the reunion here:

Advert

And, if you fancy staying the mansion yourself, guests will have a whole wing to themselves from the moment they check-in until check-out time, in line with current social-distancing guidelines.

While guests won’t have access to a kitchen, all meals will be provided, and even served up on silver platters. In addition, guests can also enjoy a virtual poolside welcome from Jazzy Jeff himself.

Bookings for the residence open today, September 29 and, for just $30 a night, why wouldn’t you want to live like the Fresh Price for a night or two. However you’ll have to be quick, check out the listing here.

Advert