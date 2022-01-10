Will Smith Reveals Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Reboot’s First Trailer

Alamy/Peacock

Get ready to return to Bel-Air, because Will Smith has revealed the first trailer for the upcoming reboot of The Fresh Prince.

Starring Jabari Banks as Will, the new series is set to reimagine the beloved 90s comedy, which featured Smith in the title role.

Rather than the bright comedy many fans may remember, Bel-Air will put a more dramatic spin on Will’s complicated journey from West Philadelphia, where he was of course ‘born and raised’, to the fancy, upscale world of Bel-Air.

Check out the trailer below:

The trailer reveals storylines and scenes involving guns, pool parties and a town that will ‘try to make you forget who you are and where you came from’.

It comes after director and co-writer Morgan Cooper released a viral YouTube video in 2019 that presented a new take on the old series.

According to Complex, Cooper explained that the creators of the new series wanted to ‘create a show that stands on its own while honoring the spirit and innovation of the original series.’

Cooper continued:

Because Bel-Air is a drama, we’re able to really peel back the layers of these characters and themes in a way that you simply couldn’t do 30 years ago in the half-hour sitcom format. We’re able to go have tough conversations that challenge perspectives. At its core, Bel-Air is a celebration of the Black experience through the perspective of a family.

Smith expressed his excitement for the reboot as he shared the trailer on Instagram today, January 10, writing, ‘Here it is!! Our first trailer for “Bel-Air”, almost 3 years after @cooperfilms uploaded his self made trailer on YouTube! Premieres Super Bowl Sunday.’

Will’s whole family will be making a comeback in the series, as Banks will be joined by Adrian Holmes as Phillip, Cassandra Freeman as Vivian, Olly Sholotan as Carlton, Coco Jones as Hilary and Akira Akbar as Ashley, as well as Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey, Jordan L. Jones as Jazz, and Simone Joy Jones as Lisa.

Showrunners T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson described Bel-Air as a ‘coming-of-age story that celebrates the strength and love of the Black family’, according to Collider, and explained that the new series ‘brings Will and the Banks family into the world as we know it now’.

They added, ‘It’s been incredible to bring these iconic characters to life when you tap them into the cultural pulse of our time.’

Bel-Air is set to premiere on February 13.