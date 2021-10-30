Will Smith Reveals He Considered Suicide In Trailer For New Documentary

Will Smith/YouTube

In the first trailer for his new documentary, Will Smith reveals he once considered taking his own life.

Earlier this year, the Men in Black star shared a photo to Instagram captioned, ‘I’m gonna be real wit y’all – I’m in the worst shape of my life.’ Shortly after, he added that it’s ‘the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry. I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins… this is it!’.

It was all preceding The Best Shape Of My Life, the actor’s new docuseries showing his path to losing 20lb in 20 weeks, as well as finishing his memoir.

In the trailer, he can be seen talking to Jada Pinkett Smith about getting in better shape than he was for I, Robot – before things changed along the way. ‘When I started this show, I thought I was getting into the best shape of my life physically. But mentally I was somewhere else. And I ended up discovering a whole lot of hidden things about myself,’ he says.

In one moment, while the exact circumstances of the revelation aren’t yet known, he discusses a time when he thought about killing himself. ‘That was the only time in my life that I ever considered suicide,’ he tells his family.

Sharing the trailer to Instagram, Smith also wrote, ‘Not every project works out the way you want it to.’

The first two episodes of The Best Shape Of My Life are due to premiere on Smith’s YouTube channel on November 8, with the remaining four dropping daily thereafter.