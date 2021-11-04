Will Smith Reveals He Fell In Love With Co-Star While He Was Married

Alamy

In an excerpt from his new book, Will Smith says he fell in love with a co-star during his first marriage.

Romantically, the Men in Black star is likely most-known for his long-term relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith. The pair got married in 1997 and share two children, Jaden and Willow, both of whom have their own careers and have appeared on Red Table Talk, Jada’s increasingly popular talk show.

However, years prior, he was married to Sheree Zampino, whom he met as he was actually trying to see Jada on NBC sitcom A Different World. They hit it off and were married between 1992-1995, welcoming a son, Trey, in 1992.

Ahead of the release of The Best Shape Of My Life, Smith’s upcoming docuseries on YouTube, he also shared an excerpt from his memoir, Will, with PEOPLE, due for release on November 9.

Smith discusses his relationship with Zampino and his experience working on 1993’s Six Degrees of Separation, starring alongside Stockard Channing. While he soon had feelings for the Grease star, their relationship remained professional – but Smith says it made him aware of the dangers of method acting.

‘Sheree and I were in the first few months of our marriage with a brand-new baby and for Sheree, I can imagine that this experience was unsettling to say the least,’ he writes, explaining he remained in character off the set.

‘She’d married a guy named Will Smith and now she was living with a guy named Paul Poitier. And to make matters worse, during shooting I fell in love with Stockard Channing. After the film wrapped, Sheree and Trey and I moved back to L.A. Our marriage was off to a rocky start. I found myself desperately yearning to see and speak to Stockard.’

In a 2015 interview with Esquire, Smith said, ‘That was my last experience with method acting, where you’re reprogramming your mind. You’re actually playing around with your psychology. You teach yourself to like things and to dislike things. It is a really dangerous place when you get good at it. But once I had that experience, I was like, no more method acting.’

Soon after, Smith’s earlier revelation made it to Channing, who told Page Six she was ‘flattered… that’s a wonderful thing. I adored him from the first time I laid eyes on him because I thought he was genuinely sweet. I felt very protective of him, because it was his first big job. It’s amazing for me to hear that he felt that way, I’m delighted.’