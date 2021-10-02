Will Smith Reveals Which Is His Worst Movie

Alamy

Will Smith has divulged what the ‘worst’ film he thinks he has ever starred in is.

Despite having been acting since 1986, nominated for five Golden Globes and two Academy Awards and winning four Grammys, Smith still has a film he views as featuring his ‘worst’ ever role.

The 53-year-old described the film as ‘a thorn’ in his side, saying he strongly dislikes something about his appearance in it.

In an interview with GQ, Smith went undercover on YouTube, Twitter and Instagram, to answer fans’ most burning questions for the star.

When asked, ‘In your opinion, what is the worst and best movie of Will Smith,’ the actor raised his eyebrows for a second before revealing his choices.

Smith’s favourite film was a tie, between ‘the first Men In Black and Pursuit of Happyness‘. Smith explained the films were his most preferred for ‘different reasons’ but that they were the ‘two almost perfect movies’ in his eyes.

For the worst, Smith hesitated, before stating that Wild Wild West was ‘just a thorn in [his] side’. He then laughed about how he hadn’t liked seeing himself ‘with chaps’.

The reporter on the other side of the camera teasingly warned Smith, ‘I love that movie, but we can get into that later’.

Wild Wild West is an American steampunk Western film, which was first released on June 30, 1999. Alongside Smith, the film starred actors such as Kevin Kline, Kenneth Branagh, Salma Hayek and Ted Levine.

The film was directed by Barry Sonnenfeld and saw Smith play a Secret Service agent with Kline, enlisted to protect the US President.

Smith, who was 31 at the time, was reportedly the first choice for hit sci-fi and action film The Matrix as Neo, but opted for Wild Wild West instead.

The comedy action film ended up a flop, receiving mostly negative reviews from critics and being viewed as not having succeeded commercially either.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, in 2016, Smith expressed regret over choosing to star in Wild Wild West. ‘I found myself promoting something because I wanted to win versus promoting something because I believed in it,’ he said.

One of his more recent films, Gemini Man, which has just become available on Netflix, has caused fans to react not wholly positively either, with many calling the film ‘strange’ and being left feeling conflicted about whether it’s good or ‘absolutely p*sh’.