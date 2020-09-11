Will Smith Shares Photos Of Fresh Prince 30th Anniversary Reunion Will Smith/Instagram

Will Smith has shared a sneak preview from HBO’s forthcoming The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion and, damn, it’s exciting.

The cast came together yesterday, September 10, to film the reunion special, which is set to air on the streaming service later this year.

‘Today is exactly 30 YEARS since The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air debuted!’ Will Smith wrote on Instagram. ‘So, we’re doin’ something for y’all… a for real Banks Family Reunion is comin’ soon to HBO Max!’

He also paid tribute to James Avery, famed for playing Uncle Phil on Fresh Prince, who passed away at the age of 68 in 2014.

Smith can be seen posing with co-stars Alfonso Ribeiro, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid and DJ Jazzy Jeff in one shot, while another shows him sitting down with Janet Hubert, who played Aunt Viv for the first three seasons.

Hubert, who was later replaced by Maxwell Reid, previously hit out at Smith and claimed ‘there will never be a reunion as I will never do anything with an a**hole like Will Smith,’ in 2011.

Will Smith Shares Photos Of Fresh Prince 30th Anniversary Reunion Warner Bros.

She is said to have held Will responsible for being replaced on the show and said no reunion would happen until she received an apology from him. But, it looks like it’s all water under the bridge as the pair can be seen smiling and chatting while filming for the iconic reunion.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air originally aired on NBC, from September 10, 1990 to May 20, 1996, across six seasons and 148 episodes. However, it has gone on to be a cult classic, with kids who weren’t even alive when the show aired going on to become huge fans.

The reunion is expected to come to HBO Max in November this year, while a dramatic, gritty reboot of the show is also in the works.