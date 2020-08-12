Will Smith To Produce Gritty Dark Reboot Of Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution

The Fresh-Prince of Bel-Air was a staple of 90s television, with a toe-tapping theme tune that many of us can still rap along with to this day.

But nostalgia aside, the show contained a truly compelling story, one which explored issues of class and privilege in a genuinely insightful way whilst keeping the jokes rolling.

Now the tale of West Philadelphia born-and-raised Will is set to be told once again, this time without a laughter track or cheerful sitcom lighting.

You can catch the fan-made trailer for yourself below:

As reported by Variety, Will Smith himself has been attached to executive produce a dramatic re-imagining of the classic show, with a far darker, grittier feel.

This new take will be based on Morgan Cooper’s fan-made trailer which re-imagined the comedy series as a hard-hitting drama entitled Bel-Air.

The trailer left many hardcore fans impressed and eager to see the real deal after it was uploaded last year, racking up a princely five and half million views at the time of writing.

Superfan Cooper is on board to co-write and direct the project and will also take on the role of co-executive producer. Chris Collins will co-write the script with Cooper, and will also take on the role of showrunner and executive producer.

Bel-Air Sun Squared Media

There will also be significant ties to the first run, with Smith executive producing through Westbrook Studios alongside Quincy Jones, Benny Medina, and original creators Andy and Susan Borowitz.

Miguel Melendez and Westbrook Studios’ Terence Carter are also onboard as executive producers. Westbrook Studios and Universal Television will produce the project, with UTV having been the studio behind the original show as well.

Despite the obvious differences in tone, the trailer appears to remain faithful to some of the key dynamics of the original, and the characters are instantly recognisable.

Carlton is still a snob, Hilary is still obliviously materialistic and Uncle Phil is still a stern yet caring presence in Will’s life. It’s also good to see a 21st century Jazz, although whether or not he will end up being repeatedly thrown out of the Banks’ mansion remains to be seen.

Bel-Air Sun Squared Media

The project is reportedly now being shopped to various outlets, including to HBO Max, where you can still catch the original show.

There is already plenty of enthusiasm for Bel-Air, which many have noted looks as though it could well stand up on its own even if The Fresh-Prince of Bel-Air had never existed.

And with so many of us harbouring fond memories of that beloved tea-time watch, it’s clear there’s many people who are still very keen to go home to Bel-Air.