Will Smith’s Uncanny Arnold Schwarzenegger Impression Stuns Audience

AA Film Archive/Alamy/BBC

Will Smith has played a lot of characters over his career, but his latest impersonation has left people thrown, as he debuted a near-perfect impression of none other than Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The actor, who is currently generating Oscar buzz for his role as Richard Williams – father of Serena and Venus Williams – in King Richard, recently appeared on The Graham Norton Show, where, among other things, he shared a story from back when he was a budding actor looking to break into the industry.

As Smith explained, he was at the opening of a new Planet Hollywood restaurant attended by Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone and Bruce Willis, and jumped at the opportunity to get advice from some of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

‘They were standing and talking, I walked into the crowd, I was like, ‘Hey guys, I’m sorry. I want to do what you’re doing – I want to be the biggest movie star in the world and I know if anybody can tell me how to do it, you guys can,’ Smith recalled.

‘They looked at one another [and] I guess in secret movie star message they communicated that Arnold was going to answer me.’

It’s at this point that Smith unleashed his unmistakable Schwarzenegger voice, sending the audience and his fellow guests into hysterics.

‘If you’re going to be a movie star, the movies can’t only be successful in America,’ Arnie said. ‘You’ve got to go to every country in the world. You have to think of yourself as a politician running for biggest movie star in the world.’

Alamy

The I Am Legend star’s impression won instant plaudits on social media, with one person joking that Schwarzenegger was ‘possessing Will and speaking through him’.

‘Damn, Will Smith’s Arnold impression is amazing,’ another person tweeted,

With Smith is now comfortably one of the world’s biggest stars, developing a decent impression of the man who helped set him on that path is probably the least he could do to show his gratitude.