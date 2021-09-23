Will Smith’s ‘Strange’ Film Divides Netflix Viewers

Netflix

One of Will Smith’s movies is topping the Netflix charts, but people can’t decide whether it’s good or ‘absolutely p*sh’.

The Men in Black star is one of the world’s most recognisable actors, whether it’s from his debut beloved turn in The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, his struggles in New York against the hordes of infected in I Am Legend – god, the dog scene – or his Academy Award-nominated performance in The Pursuit of Happyness.

Advert 10

In 2019, he teamed up with Ang Lee, the director of Life of Pi and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon for a ‘strange’ sci-fi movie. It’s made its way to Netflix, but viewers don’t know what to make of it.

Loading…

Gemini Man stars Smith as Henry Brogan, an elite assassin who decides to retire. However, he soon finds himself being chased by a whip-smart, agile killer. As they face off, he realises it’s his clone, only a younger version of himself.

The film initially made headlines for its high frame rate, shot at 120fps. For reference, movies are often shot at 24fps, with video games boosting it for smoother gameplay (one of the attractions of next-gen gaming is frame rates of 60fps, if not 120fps in some cases, making the visuals supremely creamy).

Advert 10

Paramount Pictures

However, when you transfer that effect to the cinema, it can be quite disorientating. I was fortunate enough to see Gemini Man in its original run, and its continual vividness takes a lot of getting used to; it’s undoubtedly a major technical accomplishment, and often dazzling, but it’s hard to handle for the full runtime. Some viewers even felt ill.

Critics were less than mixed on it, with the film sitting at 26% on Rotten Tomatoes. Twitter users aren’t all convinced either, with one writing, ‘Watching Gemini Man on Netflix. It’s got a strange feel about it. Almost feels like a B movie. Doesn’t feel like a Will Smith film at all. Hard to put my finger on it. It kind of feels like it’s absolutely p*sh.’

Advert 10

Another wrote, ‘Gemini Man is on Netflix. Please don’t watch it. It’s sooo bad I watched it in cinema and I’ve never been so pissed off!’

However, some appear to have enjoyed it. ‘I’ll give it four stars. Liked the action and the way they pulled off the clone,’ one wrote. ‘We watched Gemini Man this evening. I do love a good Will Smith film and this had a double dose of that. The CGI was great, but still not quite there,’ another tweeted.

Gemini Man is available to stream on Netflix now.