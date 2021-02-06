Willem Dafoe Reportedly Spotted As Green Goblin On Set Of Spider-Man 3
Willem Dafoe has reportedly been spotted in character as Green Goblin on the set of the upcoming Spider-Man 3.
Although nothing concrete has been confirmed at the time of writing, the report rumours from late last year that Dafoe had been attached to return to the project.
The new update was originally uncovered by GWW, which said trusted sources had seen Dafoe on set as the comic book villain on February 5.
These sources are reportedly the same ones who saw Alfred Molina had also been cast in the Spider-Man sequel.
In December, The Illuminerdi reported that Dafoe and Thomas Hayden Church were set to make an eagerly anticipated return to the franchise.
Dafoe gave a memorable performance as the original Norman Osborn, and Green Goblin, in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man (2002), while Church played Flint Marko, the Sandman, in Spider-Man 3 (2008).
Speaking with ComicBook ahead of the WandaVision premiere, Marvel boss Kevin Feige addressed some of the rumoured returns for Spider-Man 3: ‘I’ve read some things. I’m not sure I’ve read all things. The fun thing about online speculation when it comes to our stuff is how sometimes it couldn’t be more off the mark and sometimes it’s shockingly close, and that’s held true for the last few years. But saying which is which would take all the fun out of everything.’
Feige continued:
The biggest clue is the title of the second Doctor Strange movie. That’s the biggest clue of where the Multiverse of Madness is taking us and how we’re exploring that.
It’s surreal to me that we’re talking about a Spider-Man 3. I worked on a movie called Spider-Man 3 many years ago directed by Mr. Sam Raimi. So this clearly, the shorthand of calling it Spider-Man 3 now, it’s fine. We call it Homecoming 3.
It’s understood that, if Dafoe is indeed back as Green Goblin, he will be joining Molina and Jamie Foxx, who will reprising their roles as supervillains Doctor Octopus and Electro, respectively. Whether or not the villains will be joining forces against Spidey remains to be seen.
Spider-Man 3 is currently scheduled for release on December 17, 2021.
