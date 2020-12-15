Willem Defoe Reportedly In Talks To Return As Green Goblin In Spider-Man 3 Sony/Marvel

Willem Dafoe is said to be in talks to return to his role as Green Goblin in the eagerly anticipated Spider-Man 3.

The actor, who played Norman Osborn in 2002’s Spider-Man opposite Tobey Maguire, is the latest name to be bandied around the A-lister cast for the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster.

Insider Daniel Richtman has claimed that both Dafoe and Dane DeHaan – who played Norman’s son Harry in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – will reprise their iconic roles as Spidey’s nemesis, and he’s got a pretty good track record about getting these things right, We Got This Covered reports.

‘Welp we finally have our Norman Osborn in the MCU and it’s Defoe again,’ he tweeted.

Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst, Emma Stone, Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina have also been tipped to be entering the multiverse.

For many years there have been rumours that Norman Osborn would eventually make his way into the MCU, and there’s arguably no better way to do that than to bring back the original.

Back in October, FandomWire reported that Green Goblin would be making a return to the franchise, however, at the time it said it was unclear whether Dafoe would reprise his role, given that his character died in the Sam Raimi films.

However, it’s important to note that nothing has been confirmed yet casting-wise, given that anyone who has ever appeared in a Spider-Man movie has pretty much been tipped to appear in the ambitious multiverse movie next year.

