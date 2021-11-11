Wilson From Cast Away Sells For Six Figures

castaway-wilson-auction.jpg Dreamworks/Pictorial Press/Alamy

The volleyball that became Tom Hanks’ best friend in Cast Away has sold for six figures at auction.

Cast Away follows Chuck Noland (Hanks), a FedEx worker stranded on a desert island after his plane crashes.

Affectionately known as Wilson, the volleyball’s face is a blood-stained print from Hanks’ hand and is his only friend on the island.

20th Century Fox/Dreamworks

Throughout the film, Hanks’ character continued to talk to Wilson, as he becomes noticeably more distressed.

One of the most heartbreaking scenes in the film is when Hanks is escaping the island and his beloved Wilson washes away to sea.

Directed by Robert Zemeckis, the gripping film is a firm favourite of fans and even Hanks himself, who recently ranked the island movie among his top three favourites.

Cast Away is also one of Hanks’ most successful films, with the actor receiving an Oscar nomination for his performance.

Prop Store

The blockbuster’s success didn’t stop there, though, as the ball made a respectable sum at a recent auction held by Prop Store.

At the auction, the volleyball was described as ‘heavily distressed with paint applied to create a worn, dirtied appearance’.

The description continued:

There is a dark brown-and-red ‘face’ on the front, representing Chuck’s bloody handprint. It features a faded pair of eyes, nose, and mouth. The top is torn open, and an array of tobacco stalks are inserted to replicate the appearance of hair.

So, what did this ‘torn open’ and ‘heavily distressed’ ball go for at auction, you may ask? Well, Wilson sold for an incredible $308,000 (£230,000).

So yeah, we’d probably cry if we lost him too.