unilad
Advert

Wilson From Cast Away Sells For Six Figures

by : Shola Lee on : 11 Nov 2021 10:12
castaway-wilson-auction.jpgcastaway-wilson-auction.jpgDreamworks/Pictorial Press/Alamy

The volleyball that became Tom Hanks’ best friend in Cast Away has sold for six figures at auction.

Cast Away follows Chuck Noland (Hanks), a FedEx worker stranded on a desert island after his plane crashes.

Advert

Affectionately known as Wilson, the volleyball’s face is a blood-stained print from Hanks’ hand and is his only friend on the island.

Cast Away(20th Century Fox/Dreamworks)20th Century Fox/Dreamworks

Throughout the film, Hanks’ character continued to talk to Wilson, as he becomes noticeably more distressed.

One of the most heartbreaking scenes in the film is when Hanks is escaping the island and his beloved Wilson washes away to sea.

Advert

Directed by Robert Zemeckis, the gripping film is a firm favourite of fans and even Hanks himself, who recently ranked the island movie among his top three favourites.

Cast Away is also one of Hanks’ most successful films, with the actor receiving an Oscar nomination for his performance.

Wilson from Cast Away (Prop Store)Prop Store

The blockbuster’s success didn’t stop there, though, as the ball made a respectable sum at a recent auction held by Prop Store.

Advert

At the auction, the volleyball was described as ‘heavily distressed with paint applied to create a worn, dirtied appearance’.

The description continued:

There is a dark brown-and-red ‘face’ on the front, representing Chuck’s bloody handprint. It features a faded pair of eyes, nose, and mouth. The top is torn open, and an array of tobacco stalks are inserted to replicate the appearance of hair.

So, what did this ‘torn open’ and ‘heavily distressed’ ball go for at auction, you may ask? Well, Wilson sold for an incredible $308,000 (£230,000).

Advert

So yeah, we’d probably cry if we lost him too.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Kyle Rittenhouse Breaks Down In Front Of Jury As He Testifies At Homicide Hearing
News

Kyle Rittenhouse Breaks Down In Front Of Jury As He Testifies At Homicide Hearing

UK Set To Snow For Days Next Week With -11°C Arctic Blast
News

UK Set To Snow For Days Next Week With -11°C Arctic Blast

Squid Game Season 2 Officially Confirmed By Show Creator
Film and TV

Squid Game Season 2 Officially Confirmed By Show Creator

Paul Rudd Finally Wins Sexiest Man Alive Award And His Reaction Is Priceless
Film and TV

Paul Rudd Finally Wins Sexiest Man Alive Award And His Reaction Is Priceless

Shola Lee

Shola Lee began her journalism career while studying for her undergraduate degree at Queen Mary, University of London and Columbia University in New York. She has written for the Columbia Spectator, QM Global Bloggers, CUB Magazine, UniDays, and Warner Brothers' Wizarding World Digital. Recently, Shola took part in the 2021 BAFTA Crew and BBC New Creatives programme before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories, and features.

Topics: Celebrity, Auction, Now, Tom Hanks

Credits

BBC and 3 others

  1. BBC

    'Wilson' volleyball head from Cast Away film sold for $308,000

  2. Box Office Mojo

    Cast Away

  3. Hype Beast

    Tom Hanks' 'Cast Away' Volleyball Sells for Over $311,000 USD at Auction

  4. The Independent

    Tom Hanks volleyball from Cast Away sells for £230,000 at auction

 