Winter Love Island Already Looking For Contestants

By : On : 31 Jul 2019 09:22
Winter Version Of Love Island Already Looking For Contestants 2020 applications openITV2

If you think you’ve got what it takes to follow in Greg and Amber’s footsteps then you’re in luck because ITV2’s winter version of Love Island is already looking for contestants!

Requirements include – probably – the ability to ‘salmon’ into a swimming pool, having a voice loud enough to announce ‘I’ve got a text!’ to the entire villa and, of course, a love of drama.

This summer’s Love Island came to an end on Monday (July 29), after eight glorious weeks filled with Curtis’ ‘lovely young lady’ catchphrase, Ovie’s impressive hat selection, Maura’s brilliant honesty and Michael’s accusations of Amber’s ‘chaldish’ behaviour.

In the end, Amber and Greg were the ones to take home £50,000 and during the final host Caroline Flack announced ITV2 are already looking for the next set of Islanders.

Last week it was confirmed we’d be getting not just one, but two series of the show next year. The first will air early in 2020 while the second will come in the summer months, filling the show’s usual time slot.

ITV’s Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions Paul Mortimer spoke about the decision to introduce a second series following its confirmation.

He said:

In response to this viewer appetite, a new batch of young singletons will deliver some highly anticipated post-Christmas romance and drama from our new and luxurious location.

Off the back of a record-breaking year, we’re delighted to be bringing an extra series of our biggest and sunniest show to the 2020 schedule.

Love Island has proven yet again to be the perfect format that engages younger audiences.

Rather than the Majorca-based villa viewers are used to, the winter Love Island will be filmed in Cape Town, South Africa.

The change in location is presumably down to temperatures during our winter months; Cape Town’s warmer climate will allow the show to keep those summer vibes going.

So if you’re single and looking to pull someone for a chat, now’s your chance.

ITV’s official posting reads:

ITV2 are looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who want to head to the winter sun in search of love! Love Island will be back for 2020 and we’re now on the lookout for people to take part.

Our Islanders will spend time in a luxury villa in the hope of finding love, but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow Islanders, who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island.

Contestants must be 18 or older and applications close on November 30, 2019.

Though there’s no doubt Love Island does a great job of captivating audiences throughout the summer months, some fans believe two series in one year will be too much – after all, it would mean dedicating almost every night for 16 weeks of the year to the show.

However, some people just can’t seem to get enough of watching people crack on and have expressed their delight at the announcement of the second series.

The continued success of the show would rely on creators coming up with fresh twists and turns to keep things interesting, as well as a good bunch of contestants for viewers to root for.

If you think you could win the hearts of the nation apply for winter Love Island 2020 here!

