Wipeout Is Getting A Reboot With Return Of The Big Red Balls
Get those red balls out: Wipeout is coming back in a fresh reboot.
That’s right, the family-favourite obstacle course phenomenon is plotting its return on TBS after being broadcast on ABC between 2008-2014. It became so beloved that the UK got its own version, Total Wipeout, which last aired in 2012.
Of all the weapons used against the slipping, sliding, fumbling contestants, the show’s big red balls are easily the best. Rest assured, they’re returning to ‘deliver some epic fails’.
However, this isn’t a straight resurrection of the obstacle course. Amid the classic challenges, we should expect ‘new format twists and elements’ when the reboot drops.
An official TBS press release read:
The re-imagined series will feature new format twists and elements that will push contestants’ athleticism and willpower to even greater extremes, all while delivering some pretty epic fails.
Each game has been designed into three rounds and now features a jaw-dropping, three-stage, obstacle course consisting of multiple strategy and decision points designed to further challenge, and wear out, the stamina of the competitors.
Due to the ongoing health crisis’s impact on productions across the globe, it’s currently unknown when the show will actually arrive. TBS has, however, given a 20-episode order, so there’s plenty of Wipeout to look forward to.
Long-time showrunner Matt Kunitz, who’s also returning to oversee the reboot, said as per Variety: ‘In my many years of producing, Wipeout remains my all-time favourite. Wipeout is a rare show loved by both kids and adults, a true co-viewing experience.’
There’s truly no better way to unwind after a tough day than seeing some foolhardy sod plummet into the water from those balls. Bring it on.
