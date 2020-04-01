Woman Creates Crocheted Version Of Tiger King's Joe Exotic Crafty Is Cool/Instagram

If you’re anything like me, you’ll have already binge-watched your entire way through Netflix’s Tiger King, because what better way is there to spend lockdown?

The internet is thriving with memes about Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin and their venomous big cat feud, and it shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

So, while our obsession with eccentric, country singing, former zoo owner turned convicted felon Joe Exotic continues to grow we have to turn our attention to this incredible crochet pattern which enables you to create your very own toy, who is a dead ringer for the man himself.

Joe Exotic Tiger King Netflix

The bizarre-yet-incredible design was made by the talented Allison Hoffman of Crafty Is Cool and is complete with a tiny tiger cub in hand.

Seriously, crochet Joe includes the iconic mullet, the handlebar moustache, the eyebrow ring and even a knee brace – all of the things viewers learn all about during the seven-part docuseries.

And it gets even better, because you too can create your own little crochet Joe Exotic, thanks to Hoffman’s Exotic Tiger Man Crochet Amigurumi Pattern, which she is selling for just £7.

The pattern includes 21 pages of helpful instructions, as well as 57 photos to guide you through the delicate process.

What else would you rather do with all this extra time spent at home?

You can buy the pattern on Hoffman’s Etsy.

For anyone yet to see the docuseries, Tiger King is available to stream on Netflix now and you won’t regret it.