Woman Gets Hundreds Of Prank Phonecalls After South Park Joke

Anyone who has ever watched South Park over the last 23 series, already knows that you probably shouldn’t take anything they say seriously. Or at the very least, take it with a pinch of salt.

The cartoon never shies away from calling people out, but unfortunately one party has been left grossly inconvenienced by a gag that went wrong on the penultimate episode of its most recent season.

Basic Cable included an in-show commercial which asked viewers to call a Colorado phone number encouraging streaming services to contact South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone about acquiring the rights The Scott Malkinson Show, as well as a number of fake programmes seen within the 23rd season.

Funnily enough, people who were quick enough to jump on their phones were rewarded with a message from Parker. But, unfortunately, another Colorado resident, with a very similar number, was inundated with calls from hundreds of misdialers.

Detailing the mistake on Facebook, the misfortunate Colorado resident wrote:

So, apparently the episode of South Park that aired on my birthday had Baby Yoda. BUT, it also listed a phone number very similar to my WORK number for people to call. So.. As you can imagine, tons of people are misdialing this number and calling me instead. Over the past two days, I have gotten 200+ phone calls and people leaving me random messages. We just figured out the connection today when one of the guys that called actually engaged in conversation instead of giggling like a teenage girl and hanging up. Now I feel like I need to watch the episode. The ACTUAL number to call is 719-838-4002 for anyone interested in listening to the episode’s Easter egg. Please don’t call me at work.

Luckily, the South Park team cottoned on to the mistake and made sure to get their fans calling the correct number.

There’s certainly a lesson to be learned here in dialling responsibly.

