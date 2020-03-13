We’ve all seen some super cringe moments on Channel 4’s First Dates, but what happened on last night’s programme was definitely a first.

On the well-loved reality show, you see young couple Shannon, 23, and Zander, 28, going on a blind date.

Shannon got chatting about her artwork when Zander asks if he can see some of it; but little did he know what he was about to see.

Woman Shows Her Date A Mould Of Her Vagina On First Dates Channel 4

Reaching into her handbag, Shannon presents what appears to be an oyster to her potential suitor.

Holding the object, Zander looks at it quizzically not realising what it was until Shannon tells the 28-year-old that the oyster was in fact a mould of her vagina.

Speaking about her exhibition where she debuted 12 oyster vaginas, including her own, Shannon said:

I had 12 oysters and people were looking at them and they then they clocked that it was a vagina.

Woman Shows Her Date A Mould Of Her Vagina On First Dates Channel 4

Gobsmacked, Zander simply says ‘oh wow’ as he realised what he was holding.

Shannon then added that she wanted to do a mould of her ex-boyfriend’s penis as banana, but wouldn’t let her. I wonder why?

She then asks Zander for his ‘honest opinion’, who awkwardly laughs and says, ‘bit weird’ and I’m pretty sure we’d have all reacted the same.

Chrissy Teigan NBC

Earlier on in the date, Shannon spoke about her interest in taxidermy and admitted to personally stuffing a dead rat herself.

But Zander wasn’t the only one taken aback by Shannon’s unique art work – First Dates fans took to social media to share their views on it too.

One person tweeted, ‘Vagina art. As you do’ while another person tweeted out the the lyrics to He’s Got The Whole World In His Hands, but changed the words ‘whole world’ to ‘the girl’s vagina’.

Despite Shannon’s niche hobbies, the pair still shared a smooch at the end of the evening after moving over to the infamous outside sofa for some chocolate fondue.

Apparently they went on a second date as well and things continued to go so well that Shannon even designed the art work for singer Zander’s latest album.

Maybe talking about vaginas and taxidermy really is the way forward to bagging yourself a second date.

You can watch First Dates on Channel 4 Thursdays at 9pm , or 10pm on Channel 4+1. All 13 seasons are available to watch on All 4 as well.