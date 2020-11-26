unilad
Wonder Woman 1984 Confirms Early Release In UK

by : Julia Banim on : 26 Nov 2020 11:34
It’s been confirmed that Wonder Woman 1984 will indeed be released earlier in the UK than in the US.

The hotly anticipated superhero sequel is due for a staggered roll-out from Wednesday, December 16 onwards, debuting simultaneously in cinemas and on HBO Max.

The UK will be among the very first countries to see the film, alongside Belgium, Bulgaria. Egypt, Estonia, France, Greece, Holland, Iceland, Indonesia, Portugal, South Africa and Switzerland.

Check out the teaser for the film below:

This news was confirmed by Variety, which reported that the sequel is being screened earlier in global markets in an attempt to avoid piracy issues.

As per the newly-published worldwide release plan, Italy will be the last country to see the film, with a debut scheduled for Thursday, January 28. However, there are still a few countries where the release date has yet to be determined, including Ghana, Israel, Kuwait and Lebanon.

Taking to Instagram on November 19, Wonder Woman actor Gal Gadot expressed excitement for fans to see what’s in store, writing:

We feel the movie has never been so relevant and we hope that it’ll bring some joy, hope and love to your hearts. Wonder Woman 1984 is a special one for me and I can only hope it’ll be as special to you too. We’ve put our hearts and souls into it.

Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal, Kristen Wiig, Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen will be starring alongside Gadot in the sequel, with Patty Jenkins returning as director.

The current aimed for UK release date for Wonder Woman 1984 is December 16, 2020.

