Wonder Woman 1984 Teaser Trailer Just Released

Warner Bros.

Wonder Woman fans unite: the first official teaser trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 has just been released.

The film has long been in the works with fans eagerly awaiting its release, although this is the first time we’ve been given a peak at the Amazon warrior in action.

Warner Bros. released the teaser trailer for the upcoming film today, December 7, giving us our best look yet as Gal Gadot in action as the iconic character.

You can watch the teaser trailer below:

In the teaser, you can see Wonder Woman wielding her iconic lasso, deflecting bullets with ease, and harnessing the lightning as she leaps across the sky. I mean, can you get any more impressive? I think not.

While all of this is going on, Diana says in a voice over: ‘Nothing good is born from lies, and greatness is not what you think.’ Yikes.

Fans of the franchise had already been expecting the trailer this weekend after Gadot teased it would arrive on Sunday, saying something ‘very exciting’ would be arriving this weekend. What she failed to mention though, was that we’d be getting a sneak-peak at what was to come before then.

Tweet us a photo of your Power Pose using #WW84 and #CCXP for a chance to be featured! pic.twitter.com/TDg0xT6fCp — Wonder Woman (@WonderWomanFilm) December 2, 2019

In the video, the actor asked fans to ‘get in on the action before anyone else’ by sharing photos of their fiercest Wonder Woman poses. ‘Then tune in right here to watch it all unfold,’ she said.

Gadot will be joined in the sequel once more by actor Chris Pine, who is set to return as Steve Trevor – something which will likely come as a surprise for many fans considering (spoiler alert!) the character died at the end of the first film.

Which doesn’t quite make sense, seeing as – as evident by the title – Wonder Woman 1984 will take place in 1984, meaning the sequel will be set three decades after the last movie. But I guess we’ll just have to see what happens there.

Warner Bros.

Patty Jenkins is returning to the director’s seat, while Kristen Wiig will play Barbara Ann Minerva (Cheetah) and Pedro Pascal will play Maxwell Lord.

The full trailer will be released tomorrow, and will be online at 3:30 pm ET. or 12:30 pm PT.

Who else can’t wait to see what happens?!

Wonder Woman 1984 will be available to watch in cinemas on June 5, 2020.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]