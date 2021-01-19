Tom Holland Rumoured To Be In Running To Play Willy Wonka In New Movie

Willy Wonka Holland Paramount Pictures/PA Images

Tom Holland and Timothée Chalamet are reportedly being eyed to play Willy Wonka in a new prequel from the director of Paddington.

The literary icon was first brought to life by Gene Wilder in 1971’s Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, providing what many consider to be the definitive take on the titular character – despite the author’s own issues with the film.

Come with me, and you’ll be in a world of pure imagination, as Warner Bros. is preparing to reintroduce audiences to the top-hatted chocolate chief in a new reboot.

Tom Holland PA Images

Officially titled Wonka, it’s hoped the project will commence production sometime over the next four months, with plans to release it on March 17, 2023, as reported by Variety.

As reported by Collider, both Holland and Chalamet are being considered to play Roald Dahl’s beloved chocolatier, however no casting has been confirmed.

Timothée Chalamet PA Images

Following negotiations first reported back in 2018, the film will be directed by Paul King, the man behind the acclaimed Paddington movies. We’ll need to keep an eye out for any marmalade-based chocolatey treats.

David Heyman, who worked on the Harry Potter franchise as well as both Paddington outings, is on-board as producer, with An American Pickle‘s Simon Rich penning the screenplay.

Paddington 2 2 StudioCanal

There’s little in the way of plot details to disclose, however it’s said the film will focus on Willy Wonka’s younger years in the famous chocolate factory. Not necessarily an origin story, but another chapter of the character’s life before Charlie and four other children come in for a tour.

Tim Burton released his own take in 2005’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, with Wonka being played by Johnny Depp. In that film, his father is a dentist who detests confectionary. He shouts at the young Wonka: ‘Candy is a waste of time! No son of mine is going to be a chocolatier!’

However, it’s unclear whether that aspect of Wonka’s upbringing is officially canon, nor has it been confirmed whether the Oompa Loompas will appear in the spin-off.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Johnny Depp Warner Bros.

It’s yet to be confirmed who’s playing Wonka. It’ll almost certainly not be Johnny Depp, considering his fragile relationship with Warner Bros. following his departure from Fantastic Beasts 3. Earlier reports suggested Donald Glover was in talks to take on the role, but there’s been no further updates.

Netflix is also releasing two separate animated shows based on Dahl’s book, both of which will be written and directed by Taika Waititi. Again, there’s been no confirmation of who’s playing the chocolatier.

The platform earlier said: ‘If Dahl had created a character of a filmmaker to adapt his work, I’m pretty sure he would have created Taika.’

Wonka will be released on March 17, 2023.

