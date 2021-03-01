Woody Allen Allegations Resurface With Footage Of 7-Year-Old Dylan Farrow Telling Mum About Sexual Abuse
Actor Dylan Farrow has spoken out about allegations made against Woody Allen after footage of her discussing sexual abuse as a seven-year-old was featured in a new documentary.
HBO’s four-part series, Allen v. Farrow, premiered last week and details the relationship between Allen and his former partner, Mia Farrow, and what happened when the Oscar-winning writer/director revealed his affair with one of Mia’s adopted daughters, Soon-Yi Previn.
The latest episode, which aired on February 28, featured home video footage of a then seven-year-old Dylan telling her mother about the abuse she allegedly suffered by Allen in 1992.
See a trailer for the documentary below:
IndieWire reports that the footage has never previously been released to the public, but that it was used as evidence in the 1993 custody battle between Farrow and Allen.
Dylan took to Twitter yesterday to pre-empt the release of the footage, explaining that she had been ‘losing sleep and overcome with anxiety’ about it being used in the documentary.
She explained:
Tonight’s episode of the Allen v. Farrow docuseries features a video of me as a seven-year-old child disclosing my abuse to my mother. My mother gave me this video when I became an adult to do whatever I wanted with it. It shows me as I was then, a young, vulnerable child. ‘Little Dylan,’ whom I’ve tried ever since to protect.
Dylan went on to say that she had previously resisted watching the tape, and that it had been ‘buried’ in a closet because ‘being this vulnerable in public is absolutely terrifying for [her]’.
The actor continued:
My fear in letting this tape come to light is that I am putting Little Dylan in the court of public opinion.
While I have been able to take the stones thrown at me as an adult, to think of that happening to this little girl is stomach-churning. But I decided to let them share it in hopes that Little Dylan’s voice might now help others suffering in silence feel heard, understood, and less alone.
And that my testimony might also help parents, relatives, friends, loved ones and the world in general understand first-hand how an abused child might speak and interpret these horrific events.
A spokesperson for Allen and his wife responded to the sexual abuse allegations in a statement made after the first episode was released, claiming that the filmmakers had ‘no interest in the truth’.
Per Deadline, the statement continued:
Instead, they spent years surreptitiously collaborating with the Farrows and their enablers to put together a hatchet job riddled with falsehoods. Woody and Soon-Yi were approached less than two months ago and given only a matter of days ‘to respond.’ Of course, they declined to do so.
As has been known for decades, these allegations are categorically false. Multiple agencies investigated them at the time and found that, whatever Dylan Farrow may have been led to believe, absolutely no abuse had ever taken place.
It is sadly unsurprising that the network to air this is HBO – which has a standing production deal and business relationship with Ronan Farrow. While this shoddy hit piece may gain attention, it does not change the facts.
Allen vs. Farrow was filmed in secret by On the Record directors Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, and also includes interviews with other members of the Farrow-Previn family.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Film and TV, HBO, Sexual abuse