Woody Allen Dismisses Claims He Sexually Assaulted 7-Year-Old As ‘Preposterous’

CBSNews/HBO

Woody Allen has dismissed claims he sexually assaulted his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow as ‘preposterous’.

In February, HBO debuted Allen v Farrow, a four-part miniseries that was filmed in private and documents accusations of sexual abuse against Allen’s then seven-year-old daughter.

The documentary featured home video footage of the young girl telling her mother, Mia Farrow, about the abuse she allegedly suffered in 1992.

PA Images

In an interview with CBS, which aired on Paramount+ yesterday, March 28, Allen said he doesn’t believe Dylan is ‘making it up’.

‘I don’t believe she’s lying. I believe she believes that. It’s so preposterous, and yet the smear has remained,’ he said.

‘And they still prefer to cling to if not the notion that I molested Dylan, the possibility that I molested her. Nothing that I ever did with Dylan in my life could be misconstrued as that,’ he continued.

The interview, the director’s first in depth on-camera interview for 30 years, was filmed last summer and initially shelved, has been aired given a renewed interest in the allegations, as per USA Today.

Ahead of the documentary’s release, Farrow issued a lengthy statement on Twitter, writing that she hopes ‘Little Dylan’s voice might now help others suffering in silence feel heard, understood, and less alone’.

‘And that my testimony might also help parents, relatives, friends, loved ones and the world in general understand first-hand how an abused child might speak and interpret these horrific events,’ she said.

Speaking to CBS, Allen said there was ‘no logic’ to the allegations.

‘Why would a guy who’s 57-years-old and never accused of anything in my life, I’m suddenly going to drive up in the middle of a contentious custody fight at Mia’s country home (with) a seven-year-old girl. It just – on the surface, I didn’t think it required any investigation, even,’ he said.

Mia and Allen were in a relationship for more than 10 years, before she discovered that he was having an affair with her 21-year-old adopted daughter, Soon-Yi Previn.

Allen said this turned out to be ‘the deepest relationship’ in his life.

‘The last thing in the world that anybody wanted was to hurt anybody’s feelings. What we wanted to do was to eventually make it known that we had a relationship,’ he said.

During its Sunday Morning show yesterday, March 28, CBS discussed cancel culture and the implications of airing the Allen interview.

‘If someone is there being interviewed, they’re given a kind of legitimacy just by the fact that they’re being interviewed on a big newscast,’ art critic Aruna D’Souza said during the segment.